The reserve soldiers of the 646th Brigade Combat Team are operating in the Shejaiya and Daraj Tuffa areas of the northern and central Gaza Strip.

During Operation “Gideon’s Chariots,” the forces eliminated dozens of terrorists and, in cooperation with the Israeli Air Force and engineering forces, dismantled more than 500 military structures and terrorist infrastructure sites located both above and below ground.

As part of the operation, the forces located and dismantled a terrorist tunnel shaft inside a residential building in Shejaiya and a 500-meter-long underground tunnel route in the area.

In another operation, the soldiers identified a terrorist attempting to fire a mortar shell at the forces. The terrorist was quickly eliminated by air support.