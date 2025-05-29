David Libi, from the community of Malachei Hashalom, was killed in an IED explosion in the Gaza Strip on Thursday.

David, 19, was an employee of a contracting company that carries out engineering work for the IDF on behalf of the Ministry of Defense and was killed by an explosive device while working to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Jabaliya.

He is survived by his parents and seven siblings. He is the third generation of pioneers in the Binyamin Region, the son of Eliav and Sara Libi.

Binyamin Region Governor Yisrael Ganz eulogized: "David was on the front line of the war in Gaza. He showed great devotion to the cause of defeating the enemy. He was responsible for the destruction of a lot of terrorist infrastructure."