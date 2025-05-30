In a heartwarming event held during a professional tour at the base of the Israel Dog Unit (IDU), dozens of female IDF lookouts serving in the Samaria Regional Brigade, along with officers from the Israel Police's Ariel station and canine handlers from IDU, came together to fulfill the dream of a child with special needs from the Samaria region.

The event, which took place at the IDU base in Kfar Tapuach, featured a moving demonstration of the unit’s capabilities. The child and his family were treated to a live dog show, offering a glimpse into the unique skills used by the IDF and police in their daily operations.

Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov, head of the IDU, said, "We were delighted to join forces with the IDF and Israel Police to bring joy to this special child and see a smile light up his face. Hosting the IDF lookouts at our base was equally important for professional collaboration and mutual understanding. There is a critical operational connection between the observation soldiers—who often serve as the first line of detection against infiltrations—and our unit, which can rapidly respond with our specially trained dogs to prevent potential disasters. We sincerely thank the Samaria Brigade Commander and the Israel Police for their effective and fruitful cooperation."

The Commander of the Samaria Intelligence Collection Company emphasized the dual importance of the event.

"Firstly, as part of our ongoing readiness and training tours, it was essential for our lookouts to become familiar with all operational forces working in the sector—particularly those who collaborate to ensure the safety of our communities. One of these key partners is the IDU based in Kfar Tapuach. Beyond that, it was a privilege to participate in such a meaningful event, in partnership with the Israel Police, where we had the opportunity to bring joy to a special child. It was a powerful reminder of the value of mutual responsibility that exists alongside our operational duties."