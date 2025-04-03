In a deeply emotional and moving moment, Tzvika Mor, the father of Eitan Mor, who was kidnapped into Gaza on October 7th, visited ALEH’s headquarters campus in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area on Thursday.

Tzvika participated in a special prayer service for the safety of IDF soldiers and the return of the hostages held at ALEH’s fully accessible synagogue. The prayer, recited together with children with complex disabilities and their devoted caregivers and educators, was filled with heartfelt emotion and pure intention.

The most touching moment of the visit came unexpectedly, when one of the students at ALEH’s special education school approached Tzvika and handed him a gift prepared for Passover. With innocent eyes and a brave heart, the child asked that it be given to Eitan “when he comes home.” The gesture—simple yet profoundly meaningful—left no dry eye in the room.

Reflecting on Tzvika Mor’s visit, Rabbi Yehuda Marmorstein, ALEH’s founder and president, shared: “Tzvika’s visit reminded us all that our strength as a people comes from our unity and our ability to care deeply—especially when it’s hard. At ALEH, our children understand empathy in the deepest way. When a child who cannot speak still finds a way to say, ‘I care,’ that is the voice of Am Yisrael.”

The organization added: "As Israel continues to pray for the safe return of its hostages, this visit to ALEH served as a powerful reminder: the light of compassion still burns brightly, even in the darkest of times. And sometimes, the smallest among us are the ones who show us the way home."