The Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, gave an exhibition for campers with special needs from Siach Sod, a nonprofit that engages in special education.

During the show, the children from Siach Sod expressed interest in the IDU’s search for the missing teen Moise Kleinerman, who vanished in the Meron region. The campers congratulated the IDU volunteers for the search and offered theri wishes that the IDU would be able to bring Moishe home.

IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented: "I was moved to tears by the sincere concern and interest of the special needs children for the state of the search we are carrying on for Moishe Kleinerman. I hope that the prayers and concern received from these pure souls will lead to success and a breakthrough in the search, and to reach Moishe soon. We came with the intention of making the campers happy and encouraging the special children, and we ourselves came out strengthened."