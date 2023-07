The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, held an exhibition for special needs children today during the fast of Tisha B'av.

The show was held in Modi'in Ilit, in connection with the charity Notnim (a name meaning 'Giving' in Hebrew).

The Israel Dog Unit commented 'We are proud of our volunteers, who, despite the fast, came to bring joy to special needs children and rest to their parents, all on a volunteer basis."