The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, held an exhibition during the Fast of Esther on Thursday for children with special needs and their families in Beitar Ilit.

The exhibition included a display of the various capabilities of the organization's working dogs, who performed while wearing various costumes in honor of the tradition of wearing costumes on the approaching holiday of Purim.

IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented: “The IDU is happy to gladden children in general and those with special needs in particular. We see it as a great privilege to bring some light to these wonderful children. We are usually involved in searching for missing people and preventing the terrorism, but it gives us unusual satisfaction to see joy in the eyes of the children. We thank the Lev Echad organization and it's director Dudi Whitman for this privilege.”

Lev Echad commented: “We thank the IDU for their dedicated work for Israel in general and for these special children in particular. You have brought them a few hours of joy and happiness.”