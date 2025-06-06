תקיפות מטרות חיזבאללה בדאחייה שבביירות צילום: דובר צה"ל

Defense Minister Israel Katz responded on Friday to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun's condemnation of Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut's Dahiya neighborhood, asserting that peace in Beirut is contingent upon Israel's security.

"Mr. President, there will be no peace in Beirut and no stability in Lebanon without security for the State of Israel," Katz stated. "Agreements must be honored. If you do not take the necessary actions, we will continue to act with great force."

Katz emphasized that the Lebanese government bears responsibility for activities within its territory, urging it to disarm the Hezbollah terrorist organization and prevent it from producing drones that threaten northern Israeli communities and civilians.

Regarding the Lebanese army's conduct, Katz remarked, "You must ensure that the Lebanese army genuinely enforces the ceasefire agreement—not through coordinated performances as attempted yesterday."

He added, "We are committed to the safety of northern residents and will not allow a return to the pre-October 7 reality. If you do not take the necessary actions, we will continue to act with great force."

The Israeli Air Force conducted targeted strikes on Thursday night against Hezbollah's drone manufacturing sites and warehouses used by the organization's aerial unit in Beirut's Dahiya neighborhood and southern Lebanon. Hezbollah's aerial unit has launched over 1,000 explosive and reconnaissance drones toward Israeli territory during the ongoing conflict.

Additionally, the IDF targeted a drone production workshop in southern Lebanon, used for attacks, intelligence gathering, and enhancing Hezbollah's surveillance capabilities.