Be'er Sheva daycare center heavily damaged by Iranian missile

"נס גדול" | תיעוד הפגיעה מתוך מצלמות האבטחה

A heavy missile barrage from Iran to Israel on Friday afternoon caused significant damage to a daycare facility in Be'er Sheva.

Staff at the daycare, part of the nationwide ‘Maonot Chaya’ network, were shocked to witness the moment of the explosion captured on security cameras.

“It’s unimaginable what could have happened if there were infants here,” said Rabbi Mendy Bloi of the Chabad Kollel, which operates the daycare branches. “The Iranians target babies, the elderly, children, and hospital patients. Nothing will deter us from continuing to live here in the Land of Israel.”

“It’s not easy to watch such disturbing footage,” said one of the daycare staff members, “but we’re confident that very soon we’ll return to doing what we love most—caring for the children.”