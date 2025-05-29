Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Wednesday called for an immediate cessation of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip, stating the war has reached "absolutely dramatic and unacceptable forms", according to the Reuters news agency.

Addressing parliament, Tajani articulated growing unease within Italy's right-wing coalition government regarding the prolonged military campaign. He stressed that while acknowledging Israel's "legitimate reaction" to a "terrible and senseless act of terrorism," the current situation necessitates an immediate halt.

"The legitimate reaction of the Israeli government to a terrible and senseless act of terrorism is unfortunately taking absolutely dramatic and unacceptable forms, which we call on Israel to stop immediately," Tajani told parliament, according to Reuters.

The Foreign Minister underscored critical humanitarian concerns, stating, "The bombing must end, humanitarian assistance must resume as soon as possible, respect for international humanitarian law must be restored."

Tajani concluded by reiterating Italy's potential willingness to participate in an eventual Arab-led peacekeeping mission in Gaza.

His comments follow a recent warning to Israel by Britain, France, and Canada, who threatened "concrete actions" if Israel does not end the war.

Meanwhile, Germany's Foreign Minister, Johann Wadephul, on Tuesday warned Israel of unspecified measures and declared Berlin would cease exporting weapons used in violation of humanitarian law.

Those comments marked the most severe rebuke yet from Germany, delivered in concert with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as international pressure mounts on Israel regarding its military operations in Gaza.