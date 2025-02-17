President Herzog will tomorrow, Tuesday, embark on a State Visit to Hungary marking 80 years since the Holocaust of Hungarian Jewry. The President will meet with the President and Prime Minister of Hungary among other senior officials.

The President will then continue on to Rome where he will hold meetings with the President of Italy, Prime Minister, and senior Italian officials.

In both countries, the President will meet and speak with the Jewish community.

The family of Omri Miran, who was kidnapped from his home in Nahal Oz on October 7, will join the visit to Hungary. Recently, a sign of life from him was received through another released hostage. In addition, Holocaust survivor Aharon Shevo and his family will also accompany the President on his visit. Aharon is the grandfather of Staff Sergeant (Res.) Malkia Gross, who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip. His mother, Michal, will also take part in the visit.

On the first day of the visit, President Herzog will be received in an official welcome ceremony in Hungary before proceeding to the presidential palace, where he will be greeted by Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok. They will make statements and meet with Omri Miran’s family and Holocaust survivor Aharon Shevo. Later, Herzog will meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

The President will take part in an official ceremony at the "Shoes on the Danube Bank" memorial, commemorating the hundreds of Jews murdered by the Hungarian Arrow Cross militia during the Holocaust. He will then meet with the Jewish community, one of the largest in Europe, before attending a state dinner in the evening.

From there, the President will travel to Rome, where he will hold diplomatic meetings with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. Discussions are due to focus on efforts to free the hostages and regional developments, as well as increasing pressure on Iran and combating rising antisemitism. President Herzog will then address an event with Italy’s Jewish community at the Great Synagogue of Rome.