Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Sunday voiced criticism of Israel as he urged the Jewish state to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza as it continues to fight Hamas terrorists there.

Speaking at a concert in honor of the Diplomatic Corps, Mattarella said, “The Middle East, after Hamas’ bloody attack against defenseless Israeli victims, with hostages - heinously kidnapped and still withheld - who must be immediately released, is experiencing the tragedy under way in Gaza.”

He then added, “The refusal to implement humanitarian law for the citizens of Gaza is unacceptable. In any case, an immediate ceasefire is imperative.”

“It is indispensable that the Israeli Army makes the Gaza Strip accessible to the action of international bodies, thus allowing the resumption of full-fledged humanitarian assistance to the people. It is inhuman to let an entire population, including children and the elderly, face hunger,” charged Mattarella.

Mattarella’s comments come amid a shift in the stance of countries on the Israel-Hamas conflict, and were made days after Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani called for an immediate cessation of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip, stating the war has reached "absolutely dramatic and unacceptable forms".

Addressing parliament, Tajani stressed that while acknowledging Israel's "legitimate reaction" to a "terrible and senseless act of terrorism," the current situation necessitates an immediate halt.

"The legitimate reaction of the Israeli government to a terrible and senseless act of terrorism is unfortunately taking absolutely dramatic and unacceptable forms, which we call on Israel to stop immediately," Tajani told parliament.

Previously, Britain, France, and Canada had threatened "concrete actions" if Israel does not end the war.

Meanwhile, Germany's Foreign Minister, Johann Wadephul, last week warned Israel of unspecified measures and declared Berlin would cease exporting weapons used in violation of humanitarian law.

Those comments marked the most severe rebuke yet from Germany, delivered in concert with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as international pressure mounts on Israel regarding its military operations in Gaza.

