National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Wednesday appealed to Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, demanding the deportation of Sana Daqqa, the widow of terrorist Walid Daqqa , from Israel.

The appeal follows previous letters sent by Minister Ben Gvir to the Interior Minister, in which he demanded the deportation of additional citizens from families of terrorists holding Israeli citizenship.

In his letter, Ben Gvir wrote that "the wife of the terrorist, Sana Daqqa, published several inciting posts online, including a post praising her terrorist husband and a series of other terrorists, including Sinwar, as well as an image glorifying the Hamas deal for the release of terrorist Zakaria Zubeidi as part of the hostage deal."

Ben Gvir noted in his letter that the State Attorney’s Office approved the opening of an investigation against the widow on suspicion of incitement and support for a terrorist organization.

He further noted that the body of Walid Daqqa, who died in prison while serving his sentence, is being held in accordance with a cabinet decision for the purpose of negotiations for the return of hostages and that a petition by his family on the matter was rejected by the Supreme Court.

In conclusion, he demanded that Minister Arbel implement the law for deporting families of terrorists, arguing that the circumstances of the case require immediate action.

"Under these circumstances, I urgently request that you activate the law, deport Sana Daqqa, and assist the Israel Police, which is prepared and ready to carry out the decision."