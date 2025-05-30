Sana Daqqa, the widow of terrorist Walid Daqqa , was arrested early Friday morning by the Israel Police near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem on suspicion of incitement offenses.

Her arrest was conducted under the direction of Police Commissioner Chief Superintendent Danny Levi, following a request by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, and after an investigation led by the Central Unit of the Coastal District.

According to a police statement, during the investigation, Daqqa’s location was identified after social media posts attributed to her and containing inciting statements against the State of Israel and IDF soldiers were found.

The police stated, "Israel Police will reach any person, in any place, who calls for incitement against the State of Israel and IDF soldiers, and will act to bring them to justice to the fullest extent."

Based on the investigation’s findings, the police intend to bring Daqqa before a court and request an extension of her detention.

Her arrest comes a day after Ben Gvir appealed to Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, demanding the deportation of Sana Daqqa.

The appeal follows previous letters sent by Minister Ben Gvir to the Interior Minister, in which he demanded the deportation of additional citizens from families of terrorists holding Israeli citizenship.

In his letter, Ben Gvir wrote that "the wife of the terrorist, Sana Daqqa, published several inciting posts online, including a post praising her terrorist husband and a series of other terrorists, including Sinwar, as well as an image glorifying the Hamas deal for the release of terrorist Zakaria Zubeidi as part of the hostage deal."

Ben Gvir noted in his letter that the State Attorney’s Office approved the opening of an investigation against the widow on suspicion of incitement and support for a terrorist organization.

He further noted that the body of Walid Daqqa, who died in prison while serving his sentence, is being held in accordance with a cabinet decision for the purpose of negotiations for the return of hostages and that a petition by his family on the matter was rejected by the Supreme Court.

In conclusion, he demanded that Minister Arbel implement the law for deporting families of terrorists, arguing that the circumstances of the case require immediate action.