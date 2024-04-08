Terrorist Walid Daka, one of the murderers of soldier Moshe Tamam in 1984, died on Sunday at Assaf Harofeh Hospital as a prisoner after suffering from cancer.

Daka, 62, was serving a life sentence for the kidnapping and murder of Tamam. Until 2012, the state refused to commute the terrorist’s sentence. It was at that time that then-President Shimon Peres decided to commute the sentence to 37 years.

Even during his time in prison, Daka continued to engage in terrorism and received another prison sentence after he was caught in prison with a cell phone smuggled to him by former MK Basel Ghattas from the Balad Party.

Tamam was kidnapped on August 6, 1984 as he was making his way back home from the base where he was serving. A terrorist squad picked him up as a hitchhiker at the Netanya interchange, kidnapped him and murdered him near Jenin.

Over the years, Daka asked to be released and that his sentence be shortened due to his illness - but the Tamam family waged a persistent struggle that included a protest outside the Maasiyahu Prison. The struggle was successful and Daka’s request for early release was rejected.