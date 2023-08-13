A group of cars left the city of Baqa al-Gharbiyye and drove to Nazareth demanding the release of security prisoner Walid Daka, who has been serving a life sentence for 38 years for his involvement in the murder of soldier Moshe Tamam in 1984.

The Arab-Israeli news site Arab 48 notes that the protest was organized by the National Movement of Security Prisoners and Walid Daka's family, and the demonstrators waved banners that read: "Freedom for Walid," "Walid needs family and care," "Freedom for Walid is Our demand," and "Save Walid Daka."

The demonstrators demanded the release of Walid Daka so that he could receive adequate medical treatment for the cancer from which he suffers.

Daka's family stated that not releasing him immediately is tantamount to Daka's "execution" in light of his serious medical condition.

Daka's wife called on the Arab public to continue the fight for his release through all possible channels, including on the international level, noting that she will continue the legal fight by submitting a petition to the Supreme Court.