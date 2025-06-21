The United States is expediting efforts to bolster Israel's air defense capabilities, deploying additional warships equipped with advanced missile interception systems to the region. This comes as sustained Iranian missile attacks reportedly deplete Israel's crucial interceptor stockpiles, according to a report on Friday by The Wall Street Journal.

An additional US Navy destroyer recently arrived in the eastern Mediterranean, joining three other vessels in the area and two in the Red Sea. These warships are positioned strategically to intercept missiles launched by Iran, a defense official confirmed to The Wall Street Journal.

Most of these US Arleigh Burke-class destroyers carry SM-2, SM-3, and SM-6 interceptors, designed to counter ballistic missiles and other aerial threats. The SM-3s, notably, were first used in combat last year against an Iranian attack and are engineered for high-altitude intercepts.

The US has also replenished its supply of ground-based interceptors for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) antimissile system , which was established in Israel last year and is operated by the US Army. THAAD is designed for intercepts during the final phase of a missile's flight.

The surge in both sea-based and ground-based missile defenses highlights mounting concerns regarding Israel's diminishing supply of armaments. A US official indicated to The Wall Street Journal that Israel risks exhausting its supply of high-end Arrow 3 interceptors in the coming weeks if the conflict with Iran persists and Tehran continues its missile barrages.

Both Israel Aerospace Industries, the manufacturer of Arrow interceptors, and the IDF declined to comment on interceptor stockpiles. However, the military affirmed its readiness to handle any scenario.

When questioned about Arrow 3 interceptor levels during a Thursday interview with Israel’s public broadcaster Kan, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded, "I would always like more and more." He further estimated that Israel has destroyed approximately half of Iran’s missile launchers since the conflict began, thereby reducing the threat from Iran's missile arsenal.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the ongoing waiting period, following a report of US attack plans for Iran that have been put on hold, places the onus on Israel to continue the fight as its defensive capabilities face increased strain.

