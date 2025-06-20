Radio communications and footage from the interception of a UAV by a helicopter IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Over the past hours, approximately 15 IAF fighter jets completed a series of strikes on missile launch sites in western Iran, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said on Friday night.

The strikes targeted more than 30 munitions in the Islamic Republic, according to the statement.

The IDF also said that, over the past day, the IAF Aerial Defense Array, command and control array, fighter jets, and helicopters intercepted over 15 UAVs launched from Iran toward Israeli territory.

Additional footage of the interception of UAVs by fighter jets IDF Spokesperson's Unit

