A disturbing incident occurred at the entrance to the Western Wall, after an Arab security guard assaulted an elderly Jewish worshiper by spraying him with pepper spray without any provocation.

The guard was arrested by police.

Following the attack, the security guard stood smiling and blocked additional worshipers from entering the plaza, until Border Police officers and other security personnel arrived on the scene.

Footage from the incident shows bystanders visibly outraged. One man is heard telling the police: “An Arab? This is how the Western Wall is protected? He's a terrorist.”

Other bystanders approached the officers, protesting: “You pepper-spray a 70-year-old man?” while pointing toward the security guard, who can be seen continuing to act aggressively at the entrance post.

Israel Police confirmed: “A security guard assaulted an elderly man at the entrance to the Western Wall. Upon receiving the report, police officers arrived at the scene and shortly thereafter arrested the suspect. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.”

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation responded: "The Western Wall Heritage Foundation expresses deep regret and views the outburst of the security guard toward worshipers at the Western Wall entrance last night with great severity. The Foundation will turn to the Israel Police, which is responsible for security at the site’s gates, to investigate the incident. The Foundation will continue to serve the public faithfully and calls on all visitors to preserve the sanctity of this holy site and to conduct themselves in a brotherly manner, with mutual respect and reverence."