After 20 years of activity and initiatives that did not come to fruition, renovation work began on Monday morning at the Little Western Wall (HaKotel HaKatan) in the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City, following personal approval from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Little Western Wall, located north of the Western Wall plaza next to the Iron Gate, is a site of great historical and religious significance, and the need for its restoration has been raised for many years but was repeatedly postponed due to security and political complexities.

The decision to commence the work was made after lengthy discussions involving the Prime Minister, representatives of the National Security Council, the police, and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).

The Jordanian government was informed about the start of the work only a few hours before it began.

Over the past year, regular prayers have been held at the site, initiated by residents of the Old City and supporters of the place. Tables, chairs, holy books, and even a Torah scroll were brought to the site to facilitate convenient and regular prayers for worshippers.

The initiative to renovate the Little Western Wall was warmly welcomed by many. The Temple Mount Administration stated, “We congratulate the Prime Minister for addressing the vital and important care of another part of the Temple Mount walls, the rock of our existence, on the path to Israel’s full return to the Temple Mount.”