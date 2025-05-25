השהה נגן

To mark the start of Jerusalem Day this evening, a festive Maariv (evening) prayer is being held together with the unfurling of a giant Israeli flag in the center of the Western Wall Plaza, with the participation of thousands and in the presence of the Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz; Jerusalem Mayor Mr. Moshe Lion; Director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation Mr. Mordechai (Suli) Eliav; and other public figures.

This year's events mark 58 years since the liberation and reunification of Israel's ancient capital of Jerusalem.