Iran on Monday firmly rejected any suspension of its uranium enrichment activities, a core demand from the United States in ongoing nuclear negotiations, AFP reported.

The negotiations, which commenced in April, mark the highest-level contact between the two nations since the US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement under President Donald Trump. Trump, in is second term in office, has revived his "maximum pressure" campaign on the Islamic Republic, while also backing diplomacy but warning of military action if talks fail.

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, leading the American delegation, has stated that the United States "could not authorize even one percent" of enrichment by Iran.

"This information is a figment of the imagination and totally false," stated foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei when asked about a possible enrichment suspension on Monday.

Following the fifth round of Omani-mediated talks in Rome, Iran's foreign minister and lead negotiator Abbas Araghchi downplayed progress, emphasizing that "the negotiations are too complicated to be resolved in two or three meetings."

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi noted "some but not conclusive progress," expressing hope for clarification on "remaining issues."

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said that the US had “very good talks” with Iran and expressed hope that he will be bringing good news on the Iranian front.

“We had some very good talks with Iran yesterday and today, and let's see what happens. But I think we could have some good news on the Iran front,” he told reporters.

“I don't know if I'll be telling you anything good or bad over the next two days, but I have a feeling I might be telling you something good. We've had some real progress, serious progress,” Trump added.