Defense Minister Israel Katz stated Tuesday afternoon during a visit to the impact site in Herzliya that Israel intends to target Iran's Fordow underground uranium enrichment facility. "Today we are preparing to strike highly significant targets - strategic, governmental, and infrastructure sites - inside Tehran. The IDF spokesman will address residents in Persian and urge them to evacuate," he declared.

Katz issued a direct warning to Iran's Supreme Leader: "If you continue committing war crimes and firing missiles at Israeli civilians - your fate will be the same as that of a neighboring dictator, whose end is well known." He emphasized, "We are not engaging in negotiations. We will not allow harm to Israeli citizens."

On the prospect of US involvement, Katz said: "The United States is a great ally. At present, it is assisting us with defensive measures against certain attacks, and we are grateful. The decisions of the US President are for the United States to make - we will respect any decision and appreciate any support."

The IDF confirmed that Operation “Am KeLavi” ("Rising Lion") is ongoing, with significant offensive actions still ahead. "We are capable of operating anywhere in Iran and have preserved a substantial amount of munitions for this purpose. Senior Iranian military commanders are on the run," an IDF source said.

Regarding Iranian missile launches, the IDF reported: "We have disrupted or destroyed over 200 missile launchers throughout Iran. This limits their ability to fire, though further attacks are expected and we are prepared. Our strikes are also targeting Iran's military command and control capabilities - though they still retain some operational capacity."

US President Donald Trump reiterated his hard stance, saying he is "not in the mood to negotiate with Iran" and is seeking "total surrender." He added, "Iran should have accepted the deal that was on the table. If they want to talk - they know how to reach me." Earlier, Trump made clear: "I'm not looking for a ceasefire with Iran - I'm looking for a real end to the nuclear threat."