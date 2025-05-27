Air France to resume daily flights to Tel Aviv on Tuesday as other major carriers, including the Lufthansa Group, ITA Airways, Iberia Express, British Airways, and Transavia, extend their flight suspensions to Israel.

French flag carrier Air France is set to resume its daily non-stop flights to and from Tel Aviv starting Tuesday, May 27. The airline will operate a B777-300 aircraft on the route, marking a return to regular service after a period of heightened regional tensions.

Air France affirmed its commitment to passenger safety, stating it is “constantly monitoring developments in the geopolitical situation in the region to ensure the highest level of flight safety and security.”

Alon Netah, Air France Israel manager, expressed enthusiasm for the resumption of services.

“We are happy and excited to resume regular Air France flight services on the route to Israel,” said Netah. He added that the resumption of flights would allow Israeli passengers to travel via Charles de Gaulle Airport to all Air France destinations globally, “just in time for the holiday of Shavuot.”

However, the decision by Air France stands in contrast to several other major international airlines, which have opted to extend their flight suspensions to Israel.

The Lufthansa Group, encompassing Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings, has prolonged its suspension of flights to and from Israel until June 15.

A spokesperson for the group stated on Monday, "Following a situation assessment, the Lufthansa Group is extending the suspension of all its flights to and from Tel Aviv." The group initially halted operations earlier in May following a Houthi missile strike. Passengers affected by these cancellations are being offered options to rebook or cancel their tickets free of charge.

Similarly, Italy's ITA Airways has extended its flight suspensions to Israel until June 15, and Spain's Iberia Express has extended cancellations until June 7.

Several other international airlines have yet to provide clarity on when they will resume service to Israel, having halted flights after the Houthi missile strike near Ben Gurion International Airport.

British Airways this past Friday announced the suspension of all flights to Israel until at least August 1, citing "security concerns" amidst ongoing regional instability.

Ryanair, the European low-cost carrier, indicated it would not resume flights before June 4. Michael O'Leary, CEO of Ryanair, voiced growing impatience regarding the security situation.

"If these security disruptions continue, frankly, we'd be better off sending our aircraft elsewhere in Europe," O'Leary said last week.