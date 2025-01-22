After halting flights to and from Israel at the end of September due to the security situation, Air France has announced it will resume operations to Tel Aviv, Globes reported on Tuesday.

Starting January 25, the airline will offer seven weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Paris, operated by an Airbus A350-900.

According to the "Aviation Week" website, Transavia, the low-cost airline within the Air France-KLM Group, will also restart flights to and from Israel beginning January 27.

This decision aligns with the broader recovery in Israel’s aviation market. Several major airlines, including Wizz Air, Ryanair, the Lufthansa Group, British Airways, and easyJet, have recently announced plans to resume flights to Ben Gurion Airport.

According to Globes, Iberia, Air India, and Air Baltic are expected to confirm their return to Israel in the coming days, while American Airlines is reportedly considering a similar move.

Ryanair recently started selling tickets for flights to and from Tel Aviv, covering several destinations, as it plans to resume its route by late March.

Its announcement about the resumption of flights to Israel followed a decision by its rival low-cost carrier, Hungarian Wizz Air, to expand its flight offerings to Tel Aviv starting January 15.

Greek carrier Aegean Airlines has similarly resumed operations, offering competitive return fares of under $100 for flights between Tel Aviv and Athens, as well as Tel Aviv and Larnaca.