The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Friday revealed an acute danger from radiation and chemical substances at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility, the dpa news agency reported.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, addressing the UN Security Council, confirmed "both radiological and chemical contamination" within the facility, while noting normal radiation levels outside the complex.

Grossi elaborated on the nature of the contamination, stating, "The radiation primarily consists of alpha particles, [which pose] a significant danger if inhaled or digested. This risk can be effectively managed with appropriate protective measures."

He underscored that chemical toxicity remains the primary concern inside the facility, and suggested the possibility of scattered uranium isotopes.

The IAEA's findings come in the wake of an Israeli strike on the Natanz site in the early hours of Friday, coinciding with the start of Operation Rising Lion.

Grossi previously told the BBC that approximately 15,000 centrifuges at Natanz were likely severely damaged or destroyed due to a power cut attributed to the Israeli operation.

Grossi also extended his warning to other Iranian nuclear installations, specifically citing the Bushehr nuclear power plant, which stores thousands of kilograms of nuclear material. He emphasized the severe consequences of an attack on such a facility, stating, "I want to make it absolutely and completely clear in case of an attack on the Bushehr nuclear power plant, a direct hit would result in a very high release of radioactivity to the environment."

He further cautioned that a disruption to Bushehr's power supply could lead to a reactor core melt and a high release of radioactivity.

On Sunday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Israel has delivered a significant blow to parts of Iran’s nuclear program, beginning with Natanz.

Israeli and UN atomic agency officials confirmed to the newspaper that centrifuges were incapacitated, with indications of the underground section's potential implosion, though an Israeli official cautioned that additional assessments were needed.

Beyond Natanz, Israel targeted critical supply chain components at Iran's Isfahan complex, hitting uranium conversion and fuel fabrication plants, both essential for nuclear weapons, according to the report. Experts estimate a year could be needed for rebuild.

