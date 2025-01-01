The revival of international airline operations in Israel is gaining momentum, with Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air set to expand its flight offerings to Tel Aviv starting January 15, the Globes financial newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Wizz Air, which resumed flights to Ben Gurion Airport earlier this month after a two-month suspension, initially relaunched its Tel Aviv-Larnaca route and is now adding connections to 10 additional destinations, according to the report.

Travelers can find affordable return fares on Wizz Air’s website for flights between January and March. Destinations include Abu Dhabi (from $195), Rome and Milan (from $129), London (from $182), Warsaw and Krakow (from $182), and Budapest (from $140). The airline is also resuming service from Tel Aviv to Athens, Vienna, and Bucharest.

Greek carrier Aegean Airlines has similarly resumed operations, offering competitive return fares of under $100 for flights between Tel Aviv and Athens, as well as Tel Aviv and Larnaca.

Despite these developments, noted Globes, the overall return of foreign airlines to Israel remains cautious.

More than a month after the ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon went into effect, many international carriers are hesitant to restart operations. Analysts suggest that ongoing missile threats from Houthi rebels in Yemen continue to deter US and several European airlines from resuming flights to Israel.