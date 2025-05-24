British Airways on Friday announced the suspension of all flights to Israel until at least August 1, citing "security concerns" amidst ongoing regional instability.

The decision, confirmed by a spokesperson for the UK's flag carrier, follows the missile strike by Iranian-backed Houthi forces earlier this month that impacted the vicinity of Ben Gurion Airport, causing injuries and travel disruptions.

"We continually monitor operating conditions and have made the decision to suspend our flights to and from Tel Aviv, up to and including 31 July," the airline stated, as quoted by the UK-based Jewish News. "The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our priority. We’ve apologised to our customers for the inconvenience."

British Airways is one of many international airlines that have halted or postponed services to Israel since the start of the war against Hamas on October 7, 2023. In October of 2024, the British carrier extended the suspension of its flights to Israel until the end of March of this year.

The British airline initially suspended flights between London's Heathrow Airport and Ben Gurion Airport for three days in late September , citing the security escalation in the region, but has not resumed operations in Israel since then.

Notable carriers such as Virgin Atlantic, Lufthansa, Air France, and EasyJet have similarly suspended or delayed their flights to the Jewish state.

Virgin Atlantic, for instance, had initially planned to resume its Tel Aviv route this autumn but cancelled the plan in April.

Israel's national carrier El Al, alongside Israir and Wizz Air, continues to maintain regular flight operations between Tel Aviv and the United Kingdom.

