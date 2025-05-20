Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary issued a strong warning on Monday, stating that the airline is "losing patience" with ongoing security disruptions at Ben Gurion Airport and may consider reallocating aircraft to serve other European destinations, Reuters reported.

Speaking to analysts following the release of the airline's full-year results, O'Leary expressed growing frustration with the situation in Israel.

"I think we're running out of patience too with Israel ... flights to and from Tel Aviv," he stated.

He further elaborated on the potential consequences of the continued disruptions, saying, "If they're going to keep being disrupted by these security disruptions, frankly, we'd be better off sending those aircraft somewhere else in Europe."

Ryanair is one of many international airlines to have cancelled flights to and from Israel due to the war in Gaza and the danger of rocket attacks on Ben Gurion Airport.

The airline resumed flights on February 1, 2024 as the threat of rocket attacks from Gaza fell with the depletion of Hamas' supply of rockets and the destruction of much of its military capabilities. A month later, however, it once again suspended all flights to and from Israel.

In January, Ryanair started selling tickets for flights to and from Tel Aviv, covering several destinations, signalling plans to resume its route by late March.

The airline last week announced it has suspended flights to and from Israel until June 5, after a rocket fired by the Yemeni Houthi rebels landed near the runways of Ben Gurion Airport.