US President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw a further $3 billion in federal funding from Harvard University due to the school administration's failure to combat antisemitism on its campus.

"I am considering taking Three Billion Dollars of Grant Money away from a very antisemitic Harvard, and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS all across our land. What a great investment that would be for the USA, and so badly needed!!!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The Trump Administration has already revoked $2.2 billion in federal funding previously allocated to Harvard University, citing the institution's failure to address antisemitism and alleged racial discrimination on campus.

With the new funding freeze, the administration will have cut $5.2 billion in funding for Harvard.

Last week, the Trump Administration barred Harvard University from enrolling foreign students. A federal court issued a temporary restraining order on Friday, preventing the government's order from going into effect for now.