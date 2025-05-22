The Trump Administration has barred Harvard University from enrolling foreign students in the latest escalation in the legal conflict between the government and the Ivy League school that was sparked by Harvard's failure to confront the problem of antisemitism on campus, the Associated Press reported.

According to the administration, this move affects foreign students already enrolled at Harvard, who must now find a new college or university to attend or else leave the US entirely.

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote in a letter to Harvard, “I am writing to inform you that effective immediately, Harvard University’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification is revoked."

Earlier this month, the Trump Administration officially revoked $2.2 billion in federal funding previously allocated to Harvard University, citing the institution's failure to address antisemitism and alleged racial discrimination on campus.

In addition to the funding cuts, President Donald Trump has also advocated for revoking the university's tax-exempt status.

Last month, Harvard initiated legal proceedings in an attempt to lift the grant freeze. In its lawsuit, it says that Harvard is currently covering the lost funding from its $53.2 billion endowment but warns that this is unsustainable. "Without the federal funding at issue, Harvard would need to operate at a significantly reduced level," the lawsuit states.

Several weeks ago, Harvard published two internal reviews detailing incidents of discrimination against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab students during last year’s protests. The reports found that some students feared marginalization for expressing political views.