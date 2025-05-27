The Trump administration has announced plans to cancel all remaining federal contracts with Harvard University, amounting to approximately $100 million, citing the institution's alleged failure to adequately address antisemitism and racial discrimination on campus.

This decision follows a previous freeze of $3.2 billion in federal funding to Harvard. The administration's actions are part of a broader initiative to ensure that federally funded institutions uphold civil rights laws and combat antisemitic harassment.

In addition to funding cuts, the administration has threatened to revoke Harvard's ability to enroll international students and has proposed eliminating the university's tax-exempt status, which could significantly increase its financial burden.

Harvard University President Alan Garber has criticized the administration's measures, describing them as "perplexing" and harmful to national research efforts. He emphasized the university's commitment to academic freedom and its role in serving the nation.

"I am considering taking Three Billion Dollars of Grant Money away from a very antisemitic Harvard, and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS all across our land. What a great investment that would be for the USA, and so badly needed!!!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.