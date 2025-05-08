The Trump administration has officially revoked approximately $2.2 billion in federal funding previously allocated to Harvard University, citing the institution's failure to address antisemitism and alleged racial discrimination on campus, the Daily Mail reported.

In a letter from Michelle Bulls, director of extramural research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the funding was withdrawn because it did not serve its intended purpose of benefiting the American public. The letter criticized Harvard for allowing the “widespread abuse” of Jewish and Israeli students and accused the university of continuing practices of racial discrimination, notably in its admissions process and at the Harvard Law Review.

This action follows a broader initiative by the Trump administration to reshape American higher education institutions that resist its ideological directives. In late March 2025, a federal review of Harvard’s $8.7 billion in grants and $255.6 million in contracts was initiated under an antisemitism task force following anti-Israel protests. In April, the administration demanded sweeping changes, including the elimination of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, leadership overhauls, and stricter student conduct policies. Harvard rejected these demands, asserting they exceeded legal authority.

In response to Harvard's refusal to comply, the Department of Homeland Security threatened to revoke the university’s ability to enroll international students. Harvard then filed a lawsuit on April 21, citing First Amendment violations and improper procedure. President Trump later moved to revoke Harvard’s tax-exempt status. On May 6, Education Secretary Linda McMahon confirmed the university’s ineligibility for new research grants.

In a press briefing with reporters, a senior Education Department official, speaking anonymously, confirmed that Harvard would be barred from receiving new federal research funding until it “demonstrates responsible management of the university” and complies with federal directives across several areas of concern. The hold does not affect student financial aid provided by the government.

The administration's conditions focus on four primary criticisms of the university: alleged antisemitism, racial bias, a perceived erosion of academic standards, and a lack of ideological diversity.

“Serious failures” in these domains were cited by the official, who emphasized that Harvard must engage in direct negotiations with the federal government and show measurable progress before funding resumes.

Last week, Harvard published two internal reviews detailing incidents of discrimination against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab students during last year’s protests. The reports found that some students feared marginalization for expressing political views.