יותר מ-200 מטרות הותקפו ביומיים האחרונים צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF troops, directed by IDF and ISA intelligence, are continuing operational activity against the terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip.

In the past 48 hours, the IAF struck over 200 targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including terrorists, weapon storage facilities, sniper and anti-tank missile posts, tunnel shafts, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites.

In southern Gaza, IDF troops struck a military structure used by the Hamas terrorist organization that included a weapons storage facility, an observation post, and an operational facility. These targets had been identified as potential threats to IDF forces in the area, a military source said.

Additionally, IDF troops identified a number of terrorists who were operating inside structures in the area, posing a threat to the troops. An IAF aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorists.

In northern Gaza, the IAF struck and dismantled a structure from which a Hamas Nukhba terrorist operated, eliminating the terrorist in the process.

The IDF stressed that all operations are carried out in accordance with international law, carefully and with every effort made to ensure the protection of civilians.