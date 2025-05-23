At least 12 people were injured in a knife attack in the central railway station in the German city of Hamburg on Friday evening, local media reported.

Three victims are in critical condition, three others are seriously injured, and six people sustained minor injuries, Bild reported.

Hamburg police said on social media platform X that a person was reported to have injured several people with a knife at the station and that the suspect had been arrested.

The motive for the attack is unclear at this time, but Germany has been on high alert for possible Islamist attacks for several years, and especially since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, 2023.

In February, a driver crashed a car into a labor union demonstration in central Munich on Thursday, injuring 30 people, two of whom later died of their injuries.

Several weeks before that, a knife attack in Aschaffenburg left a two-year-old boy and a man dead. The suspect in that case was an Afghan whose asylum request had been rejected, escalating migration debates in Germany’s election campaign.

Other recent attacks include knife incidents in Mannheim and Solingen last year, both involving Afghan and Syrian immigrants. In the latter case, the attacker was a rejected asylum-seeker who was supposed to leave the country.

Additionally, in December, a Saudi doctor carried out a car ramming at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, after having drawn attention from local authorities.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)