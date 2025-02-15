A mother, 37, and her two-year-old daughter were murdered in a ramming attack in Munich, Germany, on Thursday, local police said.

Their deaths were confirmed Saturday in a local hospital.

The ramming left at least 37 other people injured; the attacker was arrested at the scene.

Police published a photo of the terrorist, Farhad Noori, who is an Afghani asylum-seeker. Though initial reports said that his request for asylum was rejected by German authorities, later reports confirmed that he was in Germany legally.

Thursday’s incident follows a series of violent attacks in Germany. Three weeks ago, a knife attack in Aschaffenburg , also in Bavaria, left a two-year-old boy and a man dead. The suspect in that case was an Afghan whose asylum request had been rejected, escalating migration debates in Germany’s election campaign.

Other recent attacks include knife incidents in Mannheim and Solingen last year, both involving Afghan and Syrian immigrants. In the latter case, the attacker was a rejected asylum-seeker who was supposed to leave the country.