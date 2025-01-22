A two-year-old boy and a 41-year-old man were killed in a stabbing committed by a man of Afghan origin in Germany today (Wednesday). Two other people were seriously wounded in the attack.

German news agency dpa reported that the attack was committed at a park in Aschaffenburg. A 28-year-old Afghan national has been arrested on suspicion of committing the attack. He is believed to have followed a group of five children leaving their daycare prior to the attack. The suspect attempted to flee along train tracks before he was apprehended.

Police have stated that the motive for the attack is under investigation and did not say whether it was an act of terrorism.

Germany has seen multiple deadly stabbing attacks in recent months. In addition, last month, 6 people were murdered in a terrorist ramming attack at a Christmas Market in the city of Magdeburg.