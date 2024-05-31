Several people, including an anti-Islam activist, were injured in a stabbing attack in Mannheim, Germany, local police said.

Other reports placed the number of victims at three.

According to police reports, the stabbing occurred shortly after 11:30a.m. local time. LBC noted that the attack took place during a small gathering for the BPE political group, which holds anti-Islamic views.

A police officer at the scene suffered stabs to his neck. According to LBC, the injury was to the police officer's back, and the officer suffered serious injuries.

The stabber was neutralized by police.