German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed strong support for Israel's military actions against Iran, stating that Israel is undertaking the "dirty work" on behalf of the international community. In an interview with ZDF, Merz emphasized that if Iran does not retract its nuclear program, the complete destruction of its nuclear capabilities is on the table. He also noted that Israel alone cannot achieve this goal.

“This is the dirty work Israel is doing for all of us. We are also victims of this regime. This mullah regime has brought death and destruction to the world," he said.

Merz highlighted the significant weakening of Iran's regime due to recent Israeli strikes on its nuclear facilities, suggesting that Tehran may not return to its previous strength. He reiterated Germany's commitment to supporting diplomatic efforts if negotiations resume.

The German Chancellor's remarks are notable as a strong show of support for Israel in its conflict with Iran from the leader of a major European nation.

On Sunday, Merz wrote in a post on social media, “Israel has the right to defend its existence and the security of its citizens. Iran’s nuclear weapons program is an existential threat to the State of Israel.”