In this week's brand-new post-Passover Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman explore the inner world of Aaron's sons Nadav and Avihu, who offered "a strange fire" and left this world before their time.

Were they saints or sinners? Our hosts reveal that actually, their ecstatic yearning for closeness to God wasn't sin...it was holiness without balance.

We need to learn the secret of serving God in this world, enigmatically called by the sages "the secret of running back and forth." A perfect parallel to the counting of the Omer.