Are we "tied to the law," or are we liberated by the law? This week's Torah portion of parashat Mishpatim (Ordinances) is filled with commandments governing civil and societal interactions -- property damages, loans, servants, judicial conduct...at first glance, these seem dry compared to the dramatic spiritual events of the Exodus and the giving of the Torah.

But a deeper look reveals that these laws are Divine expressions of justice infused with mercy and compassion.

In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman contemplate how even the seemingly technical laws in this parasha contain deep ethical, spiritual and mystical dimensions.