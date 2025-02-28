In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Rabbi Chaim Richman is joined by his wife Rena for an inspiring discussion focusing on this week's Torah portion of Terumah, and the centrality and importance of the Holy Temple in our everyday lives...a microcosm of creation; a place of revelation; but yet a place of subtle, ever-present miracles that testify to God's constant present in our everyday lives.

Jim Long was feeling a bit under the weather this week and with Hashem's help he will be back next week...and we are also looking forward to more podcasts in the future with Rabbanit Rena, in our usual video format. This week's podcast is available in audio only format.