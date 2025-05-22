In response to the deadly terror attack in Washington, DC, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has ordered Israeli flags to be lowered to half-staff at the Foreign Ministry and Israeli missions across the globe.

Sa’ar issued a statement mourning the loss of Yaron Lischinsky and his partner Sara Milgram, saying, “I spoke this morning with Yaron’s father, Daniel, and told him his son was a soldier on the diplomatic front and fell as a soldier does on the battlefield. My condolences to their families and to the embassy staff in Washington.”

“This is the direct result of virulent, poisonous antisemitic incitement against Israel and Jews around the world since October 7, the likes of which we have never seen before,” he said.

Sa’ar noted a sharp rise in threats targeting Israeli missions worldwide, especially in Europe. “Israeli diplomats and missions around the world have become targets of antisemitic terror that crosses every red line. Throughout all the past few months I feared something like this would happen — and now it has. The list of fallen has grown today.”

“We at the Foreign Ministry, and all Israeli missions around the world, will lower our flags to half-mast following the murder of our employees. I am proud to lead this system—they represent the State, endure attacks, absorb vile rhetoric, and today two of them took the bullets of terror.”

Drawing a clear link between incitement and the attack, Sa’ar warned: “There is a direct line between antisemitic incitement and this murder. This incitement also comes from official representatives of numerous countries and international organizations, especially in Europe. These words — modern-day blood libels accusing us of genocide, crimes against humanity, and killing babies — pave the way to these murders. This is the global atmosphere that has made Jewish and Israeli blood cheap.”