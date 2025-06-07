The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have issued a joint public safety announcement (PSA) warning of heightened threats targeting Jewish and Israeli communities in the United States.

The alert comes in the wake of two violent incidents that occurred within a week. On June 1st, a man hurled two Molotov cocktails at a pro-Israel rally in Boulder, Colorado, injuring at least nine people. That attack followed a fatal shooting in late May, where two Israeli Embassy staff members were killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. The gunman reportedly cited grievances with Israel's treatment of Palestinians during his arrest.

According to the PSA, “The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict may motivate other violent extremists and hate crime perpetrators with similar grievances to conduct violence against Jewish and Israeli communities and their supporters.” Authorities also noted the possibility of foreign terrorist groups exploiting the conflict to inspire attacks within the United States.

Federal agencies are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Tips can be submitted to tips.fbi.gov or local FBI field offices. In emergencies or in cases of imminent danger, the public is advised to call 911.

The Department of State also provided contact information for reporting emergencies involving US citizens abroad, including missing persons or hostage situations.