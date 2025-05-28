השהה נגן

Israeli Consul General in New York Ofir Akunis spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News during his visit to Israel in the wake of the murder of two Israeli Embassy employees in a terrorist shooting in the Washington DC area last week.

Akunis began, "First of all, I want to send my condolences to the families [of the murdered embassy employees]. It was a very sad day, not only in Washington, [but] to the whole Jewish communities around North America and around the world. I think that the terrorist was brainwashed by the Qataris' propaganda among the universities and the campuses in the United States."

He noted that the shooter shouted "Free Palestine" when he was arrested. "It's not only 'Free Palestine.' The main problem among the students in the universities and the campuses in the United States is that they are shouting 'Death to America,' Death to Israel,' and 'Intifada Intifada.' This is unacceptable, and I am so very glad to see that the new policy by President Trump" combats this phenomenon.

Akunis brought a group of consuls general to Israel to help them understand Israel's situation. "It was my initiative to bring them on their first visit in Israel, consuls general from New York - they are from Argentina, Serbia, from Bulgaria - to visit here for the first time to see from up close the beauty of the State of Israel and to understand from up close what is the meaning of Samaria to our security, what is the meaning of Jerusalem to our people, and to see Tel Aviv and other places."

The consuls general also met numerous people during their visit, including "people who actually witnessed the horrible massacre at the Nova festival. They were shocked." He stated that the dignitaries experienced "horrific hours" during their visit to the site of the Nova festival massacre and their discussions with witnesses and survivors.

Akunis told the consuls general that he feels that the world has forgotten the October 7 massacre. "If leaders around the world - this week - they are talking about a Palestinian State after October 7th, I don't think that they saw even one picture, with all due respect, of raped women, of bodies, burned bodies. I don't want to be extreme, but we saw horrific, horrific pictures yesterday. I think that they missed it."

"We must reflect the truth to the leaders, especially in Europe, but not only in Europe, and say to them that it will be a huge prize to terror if they will support the idea of the establishment of a Palestinian State, not in Gaza, and not in Judea and Samaria," he declared.

Akunis has delivered numerous warnings to American media about the threat posed by the billions Qatar spends on anti-Israel and anti-Western propaganda. "I think this is the main problem. The Qataris support with a lot of money all the mobs in the United States in the campuses, in the universities. These days, you cannot do anything without money, and the money is from Qatar. So I am calling from here, from Jerusalem, to Qatar to stop their double game."

"The double game is: Now they are hosting the negotiations to release the hostages from the tunnels that they built. They paid all the money. So they are hypocrites and we can't stand it. I am saying it time after time after time in the American media and to congressmen and senators," he said.

"You saw the influence" on the DC shooter, Akunis stated. "This is a brainwash and it must be stopped," he concluded.