A group of 15 Israeli Members of Knesset sent a letter to US Attorney General Pam Bondi asking that she pursue the death penalty against the suspect in the antisemitic murder of two Israeli Embassy employees at the Jewish Museum near Washington DC last week, the Jewish News Syndicate reported.

The MKs sent a letter to Bondi on May 22, the day after the deadly shooting attack. The letter states, “In light of the gravity of the crime—its premeditated nature, the likely ideological motivation, and the victims’ diplomatic status—we believe it would be appropriate for you to seek the death penalty for its perpetrator."

Elias Rodriguez was arrested in connection with the shooting and was charged with two counts of murder. He claimed to have committed the attack on behalf of Palestine before his arrest.

According to an affidavit quoted by Fox News, Rodriguez has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, murder of foreign officials, causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. Interim US Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro ha ssttaed that Rodriguez could face the death penalty if convicted.

The two victims murdered in the attack were identified as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim.

Sky News reported on Thursday that Rodriguez was affiliated with a radical left-wing organization and regularly disseminated anti-Israel messages.