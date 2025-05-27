US Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-NY) strongly criticized Guy Christensen, a TikTok influencer with more than three million followers, who praised the murder of two Israeli embassy workers in Washington last week.

"Look into the troubled soul of Guy Christensen—a man who defends the cold-blooded murder of an innocent young couple. He vilifies me for denouncing the very antisemitic terror he so openly glorifies," Torres wrote on X.

“'Globalize the Intifada' is not merely an ideology—it is a pathology. It poisons the mind and heart of everyone it touches. It plunges the modern young into an abyss of militant madness. The antisemite who dehumanizes Jews inevitably dehumanizes himself," he said.

Following the murder of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim as they left the Capital Jewish Museum in the Washington DC area last Wednesday, Christensen posted a video praising the alleged murderer, Elia Rodriguez, and delivering a full reading of Rodriguez's manifesto.

Christensen claimed that Rodriguez and Hamas are not terrorists but "resistance fighters" who should be supported.

The video was removed from social media platforms after it was posted.

On Sunday, Leo Terrell, a senior council at the Justice Department, tweeted that he 'will review all leads' against Christensen.