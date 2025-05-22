The Israel Prison Service has unveiled a tactical skirt designed specifically for observant Jewish women serving as prison guards and staff.

Tzniut, the Jewish laws of modesty, traditionally requires women to avoid pants. The new garment addresses the dual needs of meeting the professional demands of law enforcement roles while adhering to the halachic standards of religious women.

The new tactical skirt was developed by the IPS’s Technology and Logistics Division. The initiative aims to offer a practical solution for women who wish to serve in field positions without compromising their religious beliefs or lifestyle.