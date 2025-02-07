As part of the preparations for Saturday’s release of terrorists as part of the hostage release deal, the IDF and the Israel Prison Service will screen a three-minute video for the terrorists who are being released, depicting the extent of the destruction in the Gaza Strip.

The video will be shown on large screens just before the release of the terrorists, with the goal of deterring and illustrating to the prisoners the reality on the ground.

Security sources explained that many of these prisoners have barely been exposed to what is happening outside the prison walls, and they might not be aware of the scale of damage caused in Gaza due to the fighting.

This move follows the distribution of bracelets to the terrorists who were released last Saturday, inscribed in Hebrew and Arabic with the message: "The eternal nation does not forget, I will pursue my enemies and overtake them" – a message intended to strengthen the sense of deterrence and convey a firm message.

Saturday’s phase of the hostage deal will see the release of hostages Or Levy, Eli Sharabi and Ohad Ben Ami after 491 days in Hamas captivity.

Hamas said on Friday evening that Israel is expected to free 183 terrorists in exchange for the release of the three hostages, including 18 who have been serving life sentences, 54 serving long sentences and 111 who were detained in the Gaza Strip during the war.

