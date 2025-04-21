Channel 14 published a clip from an interview with the terrorist Iyad Jaradat, who was sentenced to life in prison for directing the 2003 terror attack in Gadish which in which the moshav security coordinator was murdered, and was released as part of the recent hostage deal.

The terrorist described the conditions in the prison before Itamar Ben-Gvir became National Security Minister.

The interviewer asked the terrorist about the prison conditions before the October 7th Massacre. He answered: "Honestly, there was respect, there were understandings. Ben-Gvir called it a summer camp. People may say Ben-Gvir was exaggerating. If someone wants, they can get mad, but these prisons really were like summer camps."

מחבל ששוחרר בעסקה מודה: לפני בן גביר - היו קייטנות בבתי הכלא ערוץ 14

He noted that "everything [we wanted] was available. Relations with the Israel Prisons Service, the officers, managers, and the police - it was as if we were one family."

Those close to Minister Ben-Gvir note that as part of the IPS's policy, the deposits were stopped, the prison canteens were closed, bathing and yard times were shortened, and the food menu was changed. In addition, the prisoner "spokesman" position was done away with, as well as the academic studies and dental treatments.